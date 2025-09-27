Mumbai News: CSMT Platform 18 To Remain Closed For 80 Days From October 1 For Redevelopment

CSMT Platform 18 closed from October 1 for 80-day redevelopment; passengers advised to check schedules | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced an 80-day long traffic and power block at Platform No. 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) starting from October 1, 2025, as part of ongoing redevelopment efforts at the iconic railway station. The block will continue until December 19, 2025, during which all train operations from this platform will remain suspended.

Redevelopment work in coordination with RLDA

The work is being undertaken in coordination with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as part of the larger infrastructure upgrade at CSMT. According to Central Railway officials, the block is necessary to carry out foundational work and erect safety barricades on Platform 18 to facilitate safe and efficient construction activities.

Train schedule changes during the block

During this period, the Amravati–CSMT Express and the Ballarshah–CSMT Express, with journeys commencing on September 30, 2025, will be short-terminated at Dadar instead of CSMT until further notice.

"These operational changes are expected to impact a segment of long-distance passengers arriving in Mumbai, particularly those who use Platform 18 for their arrivals. Passengers are advised to check train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly" said an official of CR.

Passenger advisory and redevelopment purpose

Railway authorities have urged commuters to cooperate during this phase of redevelopment. “These blocks are essential for infrastructure development. We regret the inconvenience and request passengers to bear with us,” official added.

Also watch:

The redevelopment of CSMT is a major infrastructure initiative aimed at modernizing the historic terminal, enhancing passenger amenities and operational efficiency, while maintaining its heritage value.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/