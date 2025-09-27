Mumbai News: 28-Year-Old Woman Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident On CSMT–Goregaon Local Train Near Reay Road

Woman injured in stone-pelting incident on CSMT–Goregaon slow local train near Reay Road; police investigation underway | Representative Image

Mumbai: A stone-pelting incident occurred on a slow local train near Reay Road station on Friday, injuring a woman on the head. A train manager provided her with first aid, and later she visited KEM Hospital, Parel, for treatment. The Wadala Railway Police said that once the victim approaches them, they will register a case.

Details of the incident

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 26 at 7:15 p.m. The female passenger was travelling on a CSMT–Goregaon slow local train. The injured passenger, identified as Shivani, 28, a resident of Abhang Building, Parel Village, is employed with a private company.

She was travelling in the ladies’ compartment, near the driver’s side. As the train arrived near Reay Road station and she prepared to alight, she was standing at the door of the ladies’ coach. Someone threw a stone at her, causing a head injury.

She was deboarded at Cotton Green Station and given first aid by train manager Dashrath Aryan. She then visited KEM Hospital, accompanied by GRP personnel, and received treatment.

Police response and investigation

Upon receiving this information, assistant sub-inspector M.M. Beg and constable Arvind Yadav attended the scene. Subsequently, a senior railway police officer also visited and instructed the Wadala Inspector to investigate before leaving. The staff inspected the site but found no suspicious individuals or slums nearby.

Local residents were then gathered and informed about the incident. They were asked if anyone had been seen throwing stones at the train, but they said they had not witnessed any such activity.

Train manager Dashrath Aryan confirmed that a stone appeared to have been thrown at the train as it passed Reay Road Station. In the incident, the woman was injured, but no damage was caused to the train. The Wadala Railway Police said the injured woman informed them that she will visit the police station to file a complaint, after which they will register a case.

Previous incidents this month

This is the third stone-throwing incident involving local trains. Recently, two similar incidents of stone throwing at suburban local trains in Mumbai injured women passengers near Sewri and Wadala railway stations.

The first event occurred on Thursday, September 18, when Anuradha Sav, 39, suffered an eye injury after a stone hit her while she was near the door at Wadala. The stone struck her mobile phone before hitting her left eye, causing minor injuries that required treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital. After her recovery, she filed a complaint at the Wadala Railway Police Station.

The second incident took place near Wadala station on September 15, injuring 21-year-old Harshada Pawar, who was standing on the footboard of a crowded train. An unidentified person threw a stone at her as the train travelled between Cotton Green and Reay Road stations, injuring her face. She, too, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

