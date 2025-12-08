Thane Traffic Update: Gaimukh Ghat Road To Undergo Repairs From Dec 12–14; Major Diversions Announced (Full Details Inside)

A representative image of Thane Traffic |

The crucial stretch of the Gaimukh Ghat road a persistent traffic bottleneck on the Thane, Mira Bhayander, and Mumbai–Ahmedabad route will once again undergo repairs by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The repair work is scheduled from December 12 to 14, during which heavy vehicles will be diverted to the Bhiwandi–Wada route, Mumbai–Nashik Expressway, and Kasheli–Kalher roads.

Light vehicles will be allowed through the ghat section, but only in a single, one-way movement, raising concerns of congestion in Thane, Bhiwandi, Vasai, Ghodbunder Ghat, and alternative routes.

Heavy Vehicles Diverted Via Bhiwandi and Mumbai–Nashik Highway

The PWD and TMC recently sought approval from the Thane Traffic Control Branch to repair a 500-metre stretch of the Gaimukh Ghat road. During the work period, light vehicles will be permitted to move in both directions through a single lane.

If one-way movement is introduced at Ghodbunder Ghat, heavy vehicles travelling towards Palghar will be diverted via Bhiwandi–Wada, Kasheli–Kalher, and the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. Officials warn that this may significantly increase traffic load on all diversion routes.

Three-Day Repair Window Notified

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, announced that the repair work will begin at 12:01 AM on December 12 and continue until 11:59 PM on December 14, as per the official traffic notification.

Restrictions and Diversions Imposed

During the three-day period:

Heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai/Thane toward Ghodbunder will be barred from entering at Majiwada Y-junction and Kapurbawdi. They will be routed via Kharegaon Toll Plaza – Mankoli – Anjurphata or Kasheli – Anjurphata.

Vehicles from the Mumbra Bypass towards Mumbai–Nashik Highway/Ghodbunder will not be allowed to enter at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. They will also be routed via Mankoli and Anjurphata.

Heavy vehicles coming from Nashik toward Ghodbunder will be restricted at Mankoli and diverted via Mankoli Bridge underpass – Anjurphata.

Light vehicles will use the Gaimukh Ghat road in the opposite direction through the work site, on a controlled one-way basis.

