Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts 5 Fake Call Centers, 31 Arrested In Cyber Fraud Crackdown

In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered five fake call centers operating across the city over the past nine months. A total of 31 accused have been arrested for duping Indian and foreign nationals through various fraudulent schemes.

Powai Call Center Raided

The first case was uncovered on February 1, when Crime Branch Unit 10 raided a setup in Powai and arrested six individuals. They were allegedly selling erectile dysfunction drugs such as Viagra and Cialis to U.S. citizens without prescriptions or proper licenses. Several digital devices, including computers, hard drives, and mobile phones, were seized.

Borivali Microsoft Scam

On February 22, Unit 12 busted another fake call center operating out of Arpan Apartment, Vazira Naka, Borivali West. Four people were arrested for posing as Microsoft officials, sending fake pop-ups to U.S. citizens, gaining remote access to computers, and stealing bank details.

Amazon Call Center Targeting Canadians

On April 4, Unit 10 exposed a fraudulent Amazon call center in Sahar, which tricked Canadian citizens with messages claiming unauthorized iPhone purchases. Five people were arrested, though the mastermind remains absconding.

Forex Trading Racket in Goregaon

On August 4, Goregaon Police, with a special unit, unearthed a bogus forex trading operation via UnityFXLive.com, duping Indian investors with promises of high returns. Two arrests were made; the main conspirator is still at large.

Increased Surveillance

Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting victims through fake call centers. A senior Mumbai Police official stated that surveillance has been intensified and efforts continue to trace the masterminds behind these networks.