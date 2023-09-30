Mumbai News: CR Launches Revamped Lifeline Express - 'Hospital On Wheels' At CSMT

Lifeline Express or Hospital on Wheels | FPJ

The Central Railway launched a revamped Lifeline Express, also known as the Hospital on Wheels, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday. The iconic medical train, which departed for Bihar in the evening, received a grand send-off from CR's General Manager, Naresh Lalwani.

The Lifeline Express, a groundbreaking initiative first introduced by Indian Railways in collaboration with the Impact India Foundation, made its historic debut on July 16, 1991, from CSMT station. Its noble mission is to provide free medical care to economically disadvantaged individuals in the remotest corners of India.

This seven-coach marvel of modern technology is equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment and staffed by a dedicated team of medical professionals capable of treating patients and even performing surgeries onboard. A senior CR official stated, "The Lifeline Express has traversed 19 states across India, reaching 201 rural locations in 138 districts, delivering medical treatment to a staggering 12.32 lakh patients, including 1.46 lakh surgical cases."

In the state of Maharashtra alone, the Lifeline Express has undertaken vital healthcare projects in Ratnagiri, Balharshah, and Latur over the past two years. According to the Impact Foundation, this revitalized Hospital on Wheels continues to be a symbol of hope and healing for countless underserved communities across the country.

