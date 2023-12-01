Mumbai News: Congress Leader Tears Apart Doors Of Newly-Built Toilets In Malvani To Expose BMC's Shoddy Work; Watch

In a dramatic turn of events, former Congress Corporator Virendra Chaudhary took matters into his own hands by tearing apart the doors to recently constructed toilets in Azami Nagar, Malvani. This act was carried out to bring attention to what he claims is the inferior quality of construction facilitated by the P North Ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Chaudhary's video, where he effortlessly tears apart the wooden door, has gone viral on social media. Mumbaikars on social media platforms are now raising questions directed at the BMC, demanding answers regarding the perceived substandard quality of work in the construction project.

Watch the video here:

Former Congress Corporator Virendra Chaudhary tears apart the doors to toilets being constructed in Azami Nagar, Malvani, to highlight the inferior quality of construction by P North Ward office of BMC.

Mumbaikars angry over shoody work

As the video went viral, several social media users responded to it with criticism of the civic body.

One user, commenting below the video, wrote, "Richest Municipal Corporation dishes out crappy roads and doors to citizens."

"Mumbai gives such huge opportunities for corruption that every one wants to make use of it..these are small examples...Every one wants their part from this huge honey pot! @mybmc Only when the top is clean, it will trickle down to the bottom !!" another user wrote.

One more angry user said, "Corruption has eaten away BMC, SRA and various other departments in Maharashtra. God bless this state now as there seems no hope and people are tired."

Others said that the police may book the Congress leader, while some demanded action against him for destruction of publci property.

"BMC will ask Mumbai Police to register a case against him for destruction of public property & carry on with the substandard work," one user wrote.

@MumbaiPolice why he not booked for destruction of public property?!