Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹105 Crore Tender For DP Road Construction In Malad East To Alleviate Traffic Congestion

The BMC has invited a tender worth Rs 105 crores for the construction of the proposed DP road at Malad East to alleviate traffic congestion in the suburbs. The construction of the road aims to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic from Kandivali Thakur village, Thakur complex, and the Malad area.

Details of proposed road

The road's length will be one and a half kilometers, stretching from the Malad reservoir to Police quarters. BMC has placed emphasis on the cement concretization of roads, leading to the invitation of tenders worth Rs 105.23 crores. The road is expected to be completed in the next 18 months, excluding the monsoon period.

An officer from the roads department stated, "It is the duty of BMC to construct DP roads. There was a long-standing demand from the residents. After obtaining permission from various departments of the state government and BMC, we have invited tenders. There is significant traffic congestion in north Mumbai, and there is a need for the construction of roads."

Vinod Mishra, BJP Corporator of Kurar, commented, "I had been pursuing the issue since 2019. Now, it would be a great relief for Maladkar. The previous MVA government had done nothing for the area; otherwise, this road would have been constructed a few years back."