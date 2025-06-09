Mumbai News: Central Railway To Introduce Three Enhancements For Safer Public Transport Following Thane Local Train Incident | Screengrab (PTI), File

Mumbai: A significant train accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra railway stations near Thane, resulting in the death of five passengers who fell from a local train traveling from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The incident transpired around 9:20 am, with overcrowding on the train causing many passengers to stand on the footboard. As the local train brushed against another passing train, eight passengers fell, leading to five fatalities and serious injuries to three others, who are currently receiving treatment at a Kalwa hospital.

In response, Central Railway officials, led by Public Relations Officer Swapnil Neela, acknowledged the need for enhanced passenger safety, as similar incidents have occurred in recent years. To address this issue, the Central Railway has introduced three safety measures.

Notably, new trains entering the fleet will feature an automatic door closing system, and 238 new AC local trains are set to incorporate this feature. Additionally, the railway aims to retrofit existing trains with this safety mechanism to prevent future accidents.

According to reports, Central Railway Administration has taken three decisions for the safety of passengers. CRPO Swapnil Neela said, “After this accident, the Railway Administration has taken some decisions. The new trains that are entering the Central Railway fleet will have an automatic door close system (the doors of these local trains will close automatically). We will get 238 new AC local trains and these local trains will come with door close fitment. We have also made another decision. We are trying to install a system in those local trains that will close the doors automatically through retro fitment.”