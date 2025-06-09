Thane Tragedy: List Released Of 13 Passengers Who Fell Off Local Train Running Between Diva-Mumbra Station | Screengrab

Mumbai: A disturbing event occurred in Thane's local train, where five individuals fell off the local train between Diva and Mumbra in the morning hours around 9 AM omn Monday. Disturbing visuals of the passengers lying on the tracks have surfaced on the internet.

The injured individuals are being treated in Thane General Hospital and Shivaji Hospital in care directed by the Maharashtra government. The list states that about 13 individuals have fallen off the train out of which 9 are injured and 4 have lost their lives.

9th June 2025 Monday

Accident At Mumbra Railway Station Around 9 Am In Morning A Few People Had Fallen From Train And Were Badly Injured. Does Someone Has More Details About It ? @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/GUR7xFNQiw — khalid Chougle (@ChougleKhalid) June 9, 2025

List Of Victims:

1. Shiva Gawli (Male 23 years old, has been shifted to Jupiter Hospital from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital as his condition is critical.)

2. Aadesh Bhoir (Male/26 years old, residing in Adhgaon, Kasara, his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

3. Rihan Sheikh (Male/26 years old, residing in Bhiwandi, travelling from Kalyan to Thane, his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

4. Anil More (Male 40 years old, his condition is critical and he has been shifted to Jupiter Hospital for treatment.)

5. Tushar Bhagat (Male/22 years old, travelling from Titwala to Thane, his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

6. Manish Saroj (Male/26 years old, address: Diva Sabegaon, Diva's condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

7. Machhindra Gotarne (Male/39 years old, residing in Vashind, is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

8. Sneha Dhonde (Female/21 years, resident: Titwala, travel: Titwala to Thane, is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital)

9. Priyanka Bhatia (Female/26 years, resident: Shahad, Kalyan, is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.)

The details of the deceased are as follows

1. Ketan Dilip Saroj (Male/23 years, resident: Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar)

2. Rahul Santosh Gupta

3. Vicky Babasaheb Mukhidal (Male/34 years, Railway Police Employee)

4. Unknown person

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers have expressed grief for the victims’ families and noted that the injured are receiving treatment at Shivaji and Thane General hospitals, with local administration coordinating assistance. He is praying for their recovery, while the Railway Department has initiated an investigation into the cause.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also expressed sorrow over the accident. Shinde has communicated with doctors at local hospitals to ensure proper care for the injured, while Pawar emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures in public transport, citing overcrowding as a critical issue affecting passenger safety.