Maharashtra Chief Minister And Deputy Chief Ministers Offer Condolences To Victims, Assure Investigation Into Thane Train Tragedy

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (C) & Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (R) | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed condolences for the victims who lost their lives in the tragic local train accident in Thane, taking place around 9 AM between Diva and Mumbra railway station, which killed 4 individuals while 6 were stated to be injured.

In the recent X post on his official handle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that 8 passengers fell off the local train where several people have lost their lives. He expressed condolences to them and expressed grief to the victim families.

Further Chief Minister stated that the injured people are being treated in the Shivaji hospital and Thane General hospital, local administration is coordinating. He further stated that he is praying to God for their recovery. The Railway Department has launched an investigation into the exact cause of this incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar has also stated grief over the accident. Eknath Shinde has stated that he personally has spoken to the doctors and instructions have been given to the hospitals in Thane and Kalwa to provide immediate and proper treatment to the injured.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has highlighted need for security measures on public transport, he stated that the deaths of railway passengers have highlighted the need to pay more serious attention to the issue of overcrowding and passenger safety on suburban railway lines.

Thane Local Train Accident

Recent updates on the incident indicate that a tragic occurrence took place on Monday morning near Mumbra railway station, resulting in the fatalities of at least four passengers, and numerous others were hurt after falling from an overcrowded local train in motion. It was reported that passengers were reportedly holding onto the doors of a fast local train from Kasara to CSMT during the incident.

Between eight and ten people tumbled from the train on the Mumbra-Diva stretch, with disturbing scenes showing bodies on the tracks as others rushed to help. Initial reports indicated a confrontation between passengers on the local train to Kasara and a different train, leading to multiple falls.

Central Railway officials confirmed the event, emphasizing that investigations are ongoing to determine if any operational shortcomings contributed. The Central Railway reported that the incident happened because of a collision between passengers standing on footboards from trains heading in opposite directions. Traffic during rush hours continues to pose a risk to the safety of commuters on Mumbai's suburban train networks.