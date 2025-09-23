Mumbai News: Celebrity Stylist Thompsun Fernandes Gives 150 Free Haircuts At Bandra Fair

Celebrity stylist, Thompsun Fernandes, gave nearly 150 free haircuts on the two Sundays of the annual Bandra fair that ended on September 21. The fair is held after the feast of Mother Mary at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

Fernandes, who has a hair and make-up salon on Chapel Road, said the Free service is for those who cannot afford a visit to a hair salon. "It is thanks to Mother Mary for helping me do in the profession," said Thomsun.

In 2O24, he gave 60 free haircuts. The year before, 120 people received the service. Thompsun creates a temporary shed outside his salon for the Free hair cuts. He said this was because the salon could intimidate people who think it is expensive.