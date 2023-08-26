 Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards

Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards

Fake identity card of Central Railway and a fake identity card of BJP youth wing president of Dindosi were recovered from the accused.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards | FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent incident on Thursday, a bogus ticket-checker was apprehended by the vigilant Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) of Central Railway during routine ticket checking on a local train journey between Dombivli and Diva stations. The accused, identified as Hariom Vijay Bahadur Singh, is a 21-year-old resident of Ganesh Nagar, Airoli East, Navi Mumbai.

Fake identity cards of Central Railway and of the BJP youth wing president of Dindosi were recovered from the accused.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR vigilance officer catches bogus ticket checker on LTT-Lucknow AC Superfast
article-image
Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards

Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards | FPJ

Accused apprehended after suspicious behaviour

"On August 24, 2023, at approximately 3:40 pm, Station Manager Diva received information regarding the presence of an individual with counterfeit tickets. In response, Inspector Diva and Head Constable Shivkumar Meena promptly proceeded to the Station Manager's office for a thorough investigation," said a CR official.

"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, identified as Hariom Vijay Bahadur Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Ganesh Nagar, Airoli East, Navi Mumbai, was found engaged in checking tickets of fellow passengers within the First Class coach of the Kasara-CSMT local train. The vigilant eye of Chief Ticket Inspector Pramod H Sargaiya led to his apprehension based on suspicious behavior," the official added.

According to officials, further inspection of the accused's belongings resulted in the discovery of a fake identity card portraying him as a Tickets checker of CR, as well as an identity card allegedly associating him with the BJP as the youth wing president of Dindosi. However, a BJP spokesperson clarified that the said identity card is indeed fake, as the party does not issue such identity cards to its office bearers.

Subsequently, the accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Thane. A case was registered against him under sections 420 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, the case was transferred to Dombivli GRP.

The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) took over the case for further investigation, considering that the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.

An official stated, "Given that the occurrence took place within the Dombivli jurisdiction, the case has been appropriately transferred to GRP Dombivli, based on territorial considerations." The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Football Coach Loses Nearly ₹10 Lakh In Online Fraud Job Offer Scam; 3 Booked

FPJ Cyber Secure: Football Coach Loses Nearly ₹10 Lakh In Online Fraud Job Offer Scam; 3 Booked

Mumbai's Mulund Civic Swimming Pool Closes for Major Repairs, Set to Reopen by End of September

Mumbai's Mulund Civic Swimming Pool Closes for Major Repairs, Set to Reopen by End of September

Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing Case: Judicial Custody Of Chetan Singh; Eyewitness Testimony Postponed

Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing Case: Judicial Custody Of Chetan Singh; Eyewitness Testimony Postponed

Mumbai: Police Rescue Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Within 48 Hours, One Held

Mumbai: Police Rescue Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Within 48 Hours, One Held

Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards

Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards