Mumbai News: Bogus Ticket-Checker Apprehended With Fake Identity Cards | FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent incident on Thursday, a bogus ticket-checker was apprehended by the vigilant Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) of Central Railway during routine ticket checking on a local train journey between Dombivli and Diva stations. The accused, identified as Hariom Vijay Bahadur Singh, is a 21-year-old resident of Ganesh Nagar, Airoli East, Navi Mumbai.

Fake identity cards of Central Railway and of the BJP youth wing president of Dindosi were recovered from the accused.

Accused apprehended after suspicious behaviour

"On August 24, 2023, at approximately 3:40 pm, Station Manager Diva received information regarding the presence of an individual with counterfeit tickets. In response, Inspector Diva and Head Constable Shivkumar Meena promptly proceeded to the Station Manager's office for a thorough investigation," said a CR official.

"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, identified as Hariom Vijay Bahadur Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Ganesh Nagar, Airoli East, Navi Mumbai, was found engaged in checking tickets of fellow passengers within the First Class coach of the Kasara-CSMT local train. The vigilant eye of Chief Ticket Inspector Pramod H Sargaiya led to his apprehension based on suspicious behavior," the official added.

According to officials, further inspection of the accused's belongings resulted in the discovery of a fake identity card portraying him as a Tickets checker of CR, as well as an identity card allegedly associating him with the BJP as the youth wing president of Dindosi. However, a BJP spokesperson clarified that the said identity card is indeed fake, as the party does not issue such identity cards to its office bearers.

Subsequently, the accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Thane. A case was registered against him under sections 420 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, the case was transferred to Dombivli GRP.

The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) took over the case for further investigation, considering that the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.

An official stated, "Given that the occurrence took place within the Dombivli jurisdiction, the case has been appropriately transferred to GRP Dombivli, based on territorial considerations." The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

