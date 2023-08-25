Mumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station |

Mumbai: Officers and Staff of Mumbai Division, Central Railway get a Hi-tech Fitness Center (Gym) to improve their well being and productivity.

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway recently inaugurated a Hi-tech Fitness Center (Gym) for Officers and Staff of Mumbai Division. The Fitness Centre (Gym) is well equipped with latest equipment that will enable Railway officials improve their overall physical and mental health. Apart from traditional Gym, recreational Activities of table tennis and carom are also available.

Benefits Of The Gym To Rail Employees

Equipped with cutting edge facilities and led by experienced fitness trainers, the center will allow railway officials to perform exercises for improving strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. Stressful and round the clock functioning of Railway requires personnel to have high fitness levels and provision of the fitness centre is a step in the same direction.

Staff of the Mumbai Division, who travels daily for more than two hours does not get sufficient time for physical exercise, will be most benefitted by the initiative.

The centre was inaugurated on 22 August in presence of senior officials of Central Railway headquarters and Mumbai Division. The initiative has been developed under the guidance of Rajnish Goyal, DRM Mumbai Division.

