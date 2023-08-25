 Mumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station

Mumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station

The centre was inaugurated on 22 August in presence of senior officials of Central Railway headquarters and Mumbai Division.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Central Railway Employees Get Hi-Tech Gym At CSMT Station |

Mumbai: Officers and Staff of Mumbai Division, Central Railway get a Hi-tech Fitness Center (Gym) to improve their well being and productivity.

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway recently inaugurated a Hi-tech Fitness Center (Gym) for Officers and Staff of Mumbai Division. The Fitness Centre (Gym) is well equipped with latest equipment that will enable Railway officials improve their overall physical and mental health.  Apart from traditional Gym, recreational Activities of table tennis and carom are also available. 

Benefits Of The Gym To Rail Employees

Equipped with cutting edge facilities and led by experienced fitness trainers, the center will allow railway officials to perform exercises for improving strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. Stressful and round the clock functioning of Railway requires personnel to have high fitness levels and provision of the fitness centre is a step in the same direction. 

Staff of the Mumbai Division, who travels daily for more than two hours does not get sufficient time for physical exercise, will be most benefitted by the initiative. 

The centre was inaugurated on 22 August in presence of senior officials of Central Railway headquarters and Mumbai Division.  The initiative has been developed under the guidance of Rajnish Goyal, DRM Mumbai Division.

Read Also
Central Railway Successfully Commissions 3rd Line Of 25.09 km Manmad-Nandgaon Section
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

56-Hour-Long Megablock Announced For Non–Interlocking (NI) Work At Surat; Know Details On Trains...

56-Hour-Long Megablock Announced For Non–Interlocking (NI) Work At Surat; Know Details On Trains...

Dream Girl 2: Film Release Cannot Be Stopped At 11th Hour, Observes Bombay HC

Dream Girl 2: Film Release Cannot Be Stopped At 11th Hour, Observes Bombay HC

Private Company, Directors Booked By CBI In ₹160 Cr Loan Default Case

Private Company, Directors Booked By CBI In ₹160 Cr Loan Default Case

Mumbai: Amid Pothole Menace, Activist Directs Bombay High Court's Attention Towards Asphalted Roads

Mumbai: Amid Pothole Menace, Activist Directs Bombay High Court's Attention Towards Asphalted Roads

Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers