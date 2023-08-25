Central Railway Successfully Commissions 3rd Line Of 25.09 km Manmad-Nandgaon Section | FPJ

The Central Railway announces the successful commissioning of the new 25.09 km Manmad-Nandgaon Section's 3rd line with electrification, marking a significant milestone within the ambitious 183.94 km Bhusawal-Manmad 3rd line electrified project. This achievement follows meticulous safety inspections and speed trials of up to 130 kmph, overseen by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Central Circle.

Daunting challenge of Rock-Cutting

"The Manmad-Nandgaon Section, an integral segment of the Rs 1360.16 Crore Bhusawal-Manmad 3rd line endeavor, has been completed due to diligent efforts. With this accomplishment, a substantial 96.81 km out of the total 183.94 km proposed for the electrified project has been realized, constituting a commendable 52% progress towards its overall goal. Notably, the Bhusawal-Pachora Section spanning 71.72 km has already been successfully constructed and brought into operation," said a CR official.

"The construction of this railway section entailed the establishment of a total of 47 bridges, including 6 major and 41 minor bridges. Notably, the daunting challenge of Rock-Cutting across a 700-meter stretch near Panjhan station was admirably surmounted. The section features strategically positioned stations, including Manmad Jn, Panewadi, Hisvahal, Panjhan, and Nandgaon. Each of these underwent station yard modifications with blocks taken earlier with non-interlocked working in conjunction with the construction of the 3rd line. Additionally, the project encompassed pivotal tasks such as Interlocking, Signalling, and Overhead Equipment (OHE) Modification. Moreover, the project facilitated the seamless integration of the existing Engineering Department Workshop of Rails & Sleepers at Manmad with the 3rd line, incorporating essential tasks such as track shifting, OHE modification, signaling, cabling, and related utility shifting activities," he added.

Alleviating congestion within Manmad-Bhusawal section

The successful realization of this new 3rd line is poised to alleviate congestion within the Manmad-Bhusawal section, an integral part of the bustling Mumbai-Howrah route. This transformation will not only enhance operational efficiency but also elevate train speeds across the railway network, contributing to an enhanced travel experience.

Key officials, including CRS Central Circle's Manoj Arora; DRM Bhusawal Division's Ity Pandey; Chief Engineer SK Jha; Deputy Chief Engineer Kishore Singh; and other esteemed senior personnel, graced the safety inspection, speed trial, and commissioning ceremony of the Manmad-Nandgaon Section. This resounding accomplishment underscores Central Railway's commitment to the advancement of railway infrastructure and efficient connectivity.

