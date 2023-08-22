Central Railway Implements Experimental Halts for Selected Trains At Various Stations | File pic

Mumbai: The Central Railway has decided to introduce experimental halts for selected trains at various stations. Starting from August 23rd, the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express will include a halt at Kalyan station, with its scheduled arrival and departure times set for 5.59 pm and 6.01 pm respectively.

Likewise, the Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express will also make a stop at Kalyan station, arriving at 7.00 am and departing at 7.02 am. This experimental arrangement will remain in effect for a period of 6 months.

Other trains included in trail

Several other trains are participating in this trial, with temporary halts at Kalyan station. These include the Patna-CSMT Suvidah Express, Visakhapatnam-LTT Express, Udaipur City-Mysuru Humsafar Express, and Kakinada Port-LTT Express. Additionally, the Hubbali-Hyderabad Express will briefly pause at Hotgi station, while the Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express and the Daund-Nizamabad Express will make stops at Kopergaon station. The Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Express will also join the experiment by halting at Nagpur station.

Details for each train's scheduled halts:

Kalyan station

CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express (August 23) - Arrive: 5.59 pm, Depart: 6.01 pm

Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express (August 23) - Arrive: 7.00 am, Depart: 7.02 am

Patna-CSMT Suvidah Express (August 23) - Arrive: 1.33 pm, Depart: 1.35 pm

CSMT-Patna Suvidah Express (August 25) - Arrive: 12.00 noon, Depart: 12.02 noon

Visakhapatnam-LTT Express (August 23) - Arrive: 3.20 am, Depart: 3.22 am

LTT-Visakhapatnam Express (August 25) - Arrive: 7.32 am, Depart: 7.34 am

Udaipur City-Mysuru Humsafar Express (August 28) - Arrive: 2.02 pm, Depart: 2.05 pm

Mysuru-Udaipur City Humsafar Express (August 24) - Arrive: 10.57 am, Depart: 11.00 am

Kakinada Port-LTT Express (August 23) - Arrive: 10.09 am, Depart: 10.11 am

LTT-Kakinada Port Express (August 24) - Arrive: 2.03 pm, Depart: 2.05 pm

Hotgi station

Hubbali-Hyderabad Express (August 23) - Arrive: 4.20 am, Depart: 4.30 am

Hyderabad-Hubbali Express (August 23) - Arrive: 10.15 pm, Depart: 10.25 pm

Kopergaon station

Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express (August 24) - Arrive: 9.53 am, Depart: 9.55 am

Sainagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam Express (August 25) - Arrive: 8.08 pm, Depart: 8.10 pm

Daund-Nizamabad Express (August 23) - Arrive: 7.58 pm, Depart: 8.00 pm

Nizamabad-Daund Express (August 23) - Arrive: 12.08 noon, Depart: 12.10 noon

Nagpur station

Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Express (August 26) - Arrive: 4.15 pm, Depart: 4.20 pm

Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yesvantpur Duronto Express (August 28) - Arrive: 1.25 pm, Depart: 1.30 pm

