Central Railway Implements Automatic Signalling System On Pune-Lonavala Rail Line

During a Sunday mega block of the Central Railway's Pune Division, significant progress was made in implementing an Automatic Signalling System along the Pune-Lonavala rail line. A 10.18 km section between Chinchwad and Khadki was successfully commissioned during this block.

This achievement marks a significant milestone as the Lonavala-Khadki section, covering a distance of 54.35 km, now operates with Automatic Signalling. The final leg of this upgrade, a 6.24 km section between Khadki and Pune, is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Enhancing train speed

The introduction of the Automatic Signalling System in the Chinchwad to Pune section is expected to reduce train running times and enhance overall train speed in this corridor.

The newly introduced Automatic Signalling System in the Chinchwad to Pune section brings several salient features that will positively impact train operations. It improves train headway, enhances safety through the Auxiliary Warning System installed at key signals, employs Multi-section Digital Axle Counters (MSDAC) for track vacancy detection, and strategically places signals at approximately 1 km intervals.

Compliance with signal indications

This strategic placement of signals boosts section capacity and expedites train movement. The Automatic Block Signalling system also includes an Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) for sub-urban EMU trains and track lines, ensuring safe speeds and enforcing compliance with signal indications.

This advancement eliminates human intervention for Line Clear (Absolute Block working) at certain points, contributing to enhanced train safety. Additionally, the system incorporates dual-track vacancy detection via the MSDAC system, providing an elevated level of safety integrity (SIL) 4.

Level crossing gates have been equipped with motor-operated barriers and new interlocking for added safety, while electronic control LED signals ensure long-distance visibility. Real-time data loggers and fire detection alarm systems have also been integrated into the relay huts, ensuring seamless and secure train operations.

