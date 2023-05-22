Mumbai: CR vigilance officer catches bogus ticket checker on LTT-Lucknow AC Superfast

File Photo

The Central Railway Vigilance Department, in collaboration with the Bhusawal Government Railway Police (GRP), successfully apprehended a bogus ticket checker on the LTT-Lucknow AC Superfast train on May 20th. The accused, identified as Anil R Dhote, was caught red-handed by vigilant staff member Yogesh Yadav.

CR staff member catches fake ticket checker

The incident took place in the B/3 coach of the LTT-Lucknow AC Superfast express between Manmad and Chalisgaon. While traveling on the same train, Yogesh Yadav, a staff of Central Railway's vigilance department noticed a suspicious individual asking passengers for their tickets in an unusual manner. Recognising the potential fraudulent activity, Yadav promptly informed the concerned authorities.

After getting information Vinay Kumar Sachan, Chief Ticket Inspector of Central Railway, along with Rameshwar Prasad, Raj Thanwal, and Sheikh Imran, boarded the train at Bhusaval station. Working in coordination, they successfully apprehended the accused and handed him over to the GRP for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Fake TC arrested, booked under IPC Section 170

The GRP Bhusawal registered a case against Anil R Dhote under section 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and subsequently arrested him. The investigation is currently underway to gather more information about the individual and determine the extent of his fraudulent activities.

"This incident serves as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the railway authorities in ensuring the safety and security of passengers" said an CR official. "Passengers are reminded to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the railway authorities. By working together, we can help create a safe and secure travel environment for everyone" officials further added.