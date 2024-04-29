Navi Mumbai: NNMC Lists Down 5 'Unrecognised' Schools In City, Urges Parents To Avoid Admissions

Representative image

Navi Mumbai parents making a beeline for admissions in nearby schools have been cautioned from taking admission in five schools operating within the city without any recognition from the state. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come out with the list of unauthorised schools in the city for the academic year 2024-25.

The five schools declared to be illegal are Al Momina school, Belapur, Iqra International School in Nerul, The Orchid International School in Seawoods, Shalom Primary school in Turbhe and Ilim English School in Rabale. All of the schools declared as illegal are English Medium.

Parents Urged To Avoid Unrecognised Schools In Navi Mumbai

The civic body has sought from parents to not take admission in these schools and those already studying are asked to get themselves admitted in government run schools. “These schools are functioning without following the due process that includes recognition from the state nor do these institutes have any approvals from the corporation either. In even of the school decides to wind up its business, the future of those studying in here will be in lurch,” said an official.

Corporation has stated of issuing notices to these school instructing them to secure permissions as required by the Right to education Act or be ready for punitive action. NMMC terms informing the parents a necessity and stated that consistent monitoring by the education department has rendered results with the number of illegal schools dwindling.