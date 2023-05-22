Mumbai: Central Railway's RPF cracks down on ticket touting gang

Accused arrested by CR RPF on May 16 |

In a commendable crackdown on illegal ticket touting activities, Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) team, under the guidance of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Rishi Kumar Shukla, has successfully apprehended a gang involved in the illicit procurement and resale of railway tickets.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the RPF team, comprising dedicated staff led by Sub-Inspector Gopal Rai from the Information and Technology Cell of CR RPF, conducted a thorough inspection on Train Number 12168 on May 8, 2023, which was en route from Indore to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) . During the operation, two suspected individuals, identified as Ramshankar Ramkishan Gupta from Malad East and Tushar Sadashiv Palange from Ghansoli, were apprehended. Each of them was found in possession of a Journey Cum Reservation Ticket (JCRT). A case was registered against the accused at LTT.

Further investigations revealed that the tickets had been acquired from the Attar (ATR) station in Madhya Pradesh and transported to Mumbai with the intention of selling them at inflated prices.

Accused arrested by CR RPF on May 8 |

Undeterred in their pursuit to curb such malpractices, the RPF team acted on another tip-off on May 16, 2023. This time, they zeroed in on Train Number 12187 at Kalyan station. As a result, Suraj Yogesh Mishra from Kalyan (East) was apprehended with one JCRT in his possession. A case was registered against him at the RPF Post Kalyan under relevant sections of the Indian Railway Act. Investigation revealed that the ticket was procured from Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh.

The Central Railway's RPF has been cracking down on illegal ticket sales by unscrupulous elements.

Passengers are advised to exercise caution and only purchase tickets through authorized channels such as the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or the official Indian Railways website. By doing so, they can avoid falling victim to ticket touting and ensure a hassle-free journey.

Picture of another accused of ticket touting arrested by CR on May ,8th 2023 |

Authorities of the Central Railway urge the public to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in ticket touting to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The Central Railway's RPFs relentless efforts to combat ticket touting are laudable and serve as a reminder that maintaining the integrity of the Indian Railways requires the cooperation and vigilance of both authorities and the public alike, " said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.