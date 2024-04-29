VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest Wanted Criminal From Outside Wedding Hall In Agripada

Mumbai Police Arrest Wanted Criminal From Outside Wedding Hall In Agripada | Twitter

Mumbai: In a dramatic unfold of event, a wanted criminal was nabbed by the Mumbai Police from outside a marriage hall in Agripada near Mumbai Central on Monday. The incident was caught on camera and it can be seen in the video that the Mumbai Police is arresting the criminal after a long struggle.

The accused has been identified as Mehmood Kadri aka Faheed Kadri who is a notorious absconding criminal wanted in several cases by Mumbai Police. As per reports, the Bandra Police cornered the criminal at the wedding feast organised inside Rail Nikunj Hall which is located in Agripada near Mumbai Central.

The family members of the accused also attacked the Bandra Police who came to arrest the criminal. The attackers involved family members, friends and guests who were present at the wedding function. They were trying to help Kadri to escape from the police arrest, however, they could not succeed.

Mehmood Kadri has over seven cases registered against him which includes, rape, molestation, theft, cheating and now assaulting Mumbai Police to escape.

The police team has already started chapter proceedings for externment of the accused from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) area. The video of the police team struggling to arrest the accused has been circulating.