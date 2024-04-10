Mumbai News: Bandra Police Arrests Accused For Alleged Molestation On Local Train

Representational Pic

The Bandra railway police have arrested Shravankumar Vishwakarma, 27, for allegedly molesting a woman aboard a local train between Bandra and Khar stations. A case was registered under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on April 8.

According to the railway police, the incident occurred on April 8, around 8pm, while the 25-year-old woman was travelling from Churchgate to Goregaon. Vishwakarma boarded the train at Bandra station, platform 1, and positioned himself in the passage between seats in the third general compartment near the guard’s side.

Amidst the crowd, he allegedly inappropriately touched the woman, a resident of Oshiwara. Vishwakarma is a resident of Behambaug, Jogeshwari West, and is employed with a private company. According to the police, no prior cases were filed against him.