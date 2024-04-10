 Mumbai News: Bandra Police Arrests Accused For Alleged Molestation On Local Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bandra Police Arrests Accused For Alleged Molestation On Local Train

Mumbai News: Bandra Police Arrests Accused For Alleged Molestation On Local Train

According to the police, no prior cases were filed against the accused in the case.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The Bandra railway police have arrested Shravankumar Vishwakarma, 27, for allegedly  molesting a woman aboard a local train between Bandra and Khar stations. A case was registered under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on April 8.

Read Also
VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra...
article-image

According to the railway police, the incident occurred on April 8, around 8pm, while the 25-year-old woman was travelling from Churchgate to Goregaon. Vishwakarma boarded the train at Bandra station, platform 1, and positioned himself in the passage between seats in the third general compartment near the guard’s side.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bandra Police Files Cases Against 11 Bikers Within 2 Hours For Reckless Riding
article-image

Amidst the crowd, he allegedly inappropriately touched the woman, a resident of Oshiwara. Vishwakarma is a resident of Behambaug, Jogeshwari West, and is employed with a private company. According to the police, no prior cases were filed against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Reports 25% Surge Of Ticketless Travel In AC Locals, Recovers ₹ 173.89 Crore In FY...

Mumbai: WR Reports 25% Surge Of Ticketless Travel In AC Locals, Recovers ₹ 173.89 Crore In FY...

Mumbai Crime Branch Apprehends Main Accused In Antop Hill Firing Case

Mumbai Crime Branch Apprehends Main Accused In Antop Hill Firing Case

Mumbai: CRPF Marks 59th Valour Day, Honors Martyrs Of 1965 War At Sardar Post

Mumbai: CRPF Marks 59th Valour Day, Honors Martyrs Of 1965 War At Sardar Post

Congress Demands BJP Sudhir Mungantiwar's Candidature Be Cancelled Over His Derogatory Remarks...

Congress Demands BJP Sudhir Mungantiwar's Candidature Be Cancelled Over His Derogatory Remarks...

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Telephone Cable Theft Worth ₹2.25 Lakh

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Telephone Cable Theft Worth ₹2.25 Lakh