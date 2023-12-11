Mumbai: Bandra Police Files Cases Against 11 Motorcyclists Within 2 Hours For Reckless Riding

Mumbai Police | Representational image

Mumbai: The Bandra police have filed a case against 11 motorcyclists for alleged reckless driving. The police took this action near the MMRDA office during patrolling.

According to the police, on Sunday, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the Bandra police set up a Nakabandi in front of the MMRDA office in Bandra West. During the Nakabandi, the police observed numerous motorcyclists riding dangerously.

Consequently, the police filed charges against 11 motorcyclists under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Amir Tisekar (24), a student from Borivali East; Siddhe Sarkare (25), employed from Borivali East; Aebaj Shaikh (24), a student from Andheri East; Mohammad Rangwale (24), a student from Kalyan West; Shanwaj Bagwan (21), a driver from Ghatkopar East; Anjal Khan (20), employed from Kurla West; Mohammad Khan (20), employed from Kurla West; Jagat Varma (20), a cloth seller from Kalina; Salman Shaikh (29), employed from Navi Mumbai; Sarfraj Shaikh (19), a businessman from Kurla West; and Danial Presswala (19), a student from Mahim West.



The operation was executed by Police Inspector Willson Rodrics and his team.