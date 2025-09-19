Mumbai News: BMC Withdraws Contractual Hiring Of OT Assistants After Union Opposition

BMC withdraws OTA recruitment advertisement after union protests | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly withdrawn its advertisement to recruit Operation Theatre Assistants (OTAs) on a contractual basis under the Public Health Department, following strong opposition from employees and the Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU).

Pradeep Govind Narkar, Assistant General Secretary of MMU, said, “As per service rules, OTA posts are filled through promotions from existing surgery attendants or via internal selection from ward boys, ayahs, and hamals. The union objected to the contractual recruitment, terming it an injustice to permanent staff.”

BMC Responds To Union Concerns

Narkar claimed that after the union raised the issue, Municipal Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) to ensure that promotional and internal selection posts are not filled on a contract basis but through direct promotion.

Following this, the Deputy Executive Health Officer withdrew the advertisement from the BMC website. The civic body has now agreed to fill OTA posts only through promotion and internal selection.

Earlier Recruitment Drive And Opposition

Earlier, BMC had advertised 123 vacancies — including insect control officers, Unani pharmacists, pharmacists, registration assistants, OT assistants, and social development officers — on a contractual basis under the Public Health Department.

Unions have opposed the move, arguing that patient care in Mumbai is a continuous and essential service that should not be outsourced or handled by temporary staff.

They alleged that instead of filling vacant permanent posts and granting promotions, the administration is increasingly resorting to contractual appointments, causing mistrust and resentment among employees.

