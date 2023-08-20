Mumbai News: BMC To Set Up Underground Waste Bins At 12 Locations In Suburbs

The BMC plans to set up such bins at 12 locations in the eastern suburbs. |

Mumbai: While the process is underway to install underground waste bins in premises of civic-run hospitals, the BMC has now taken the project to the suburbs. The civic body will set up such bins at 12 locations in the eastern suburbs. Few wards in the western suburbs have put up their demand with the solid waste management department (SWM) for similar arrangements in their area.

The civic officials are now identifying locations for putting up the bins. “After identifying the sites, we will coordinate with the ward and get a map of underground utilities in the area. Once the location is finalised, a tender process will start,” said an official from the SWM department.

Advanced facility to prevent rubbish odour

In June, the BMC floated a tender to install 15 underground waste bins at civic hospitals; six at KEM in Parel, four at Sion Hospital, two at Kasturba and three at TB Hospital, Sewri. As per officials, this advanced facility will prevent rubbish odour and stray animals won't fiddle with refuse as it won't be littered around. Hence, the bins will help in keeping the hospital premises clean and hygienic. The estimated cost of the project is pegged at ₹2.44 crore while the bins will come with a one-year warranty and a two-year maintenance contract.

The idea of underground waste bins was mooted in 2018. Accordingly, they were installed in an areas witnessing heavy tourist footfall like Cheetah Gate and Girgaon, Aksa and Gorai beaches.

