Mumbai News: BMC's Plan To Set Up Domestic Hazardous Waste Processing Units Hits Roadblock

Mumbai: The BMC's plan to set up new processing units of domestic hazardous waste (DHW) at four locations has hit a roadblock. The locations identified earlier at Colaba, two in Bandra and Deonar have been dropped. The solid waste department (SWM) has now requested ward officials to look for alternate places in these areas. Currently, 12 tons of waste is processed out of 70 tonnes generated per day.

The BMC procured plasma treatment units from Malaysia for processing domestic hazardous waste like sanitary napkins, baby and adult diapers, medicine bottles etc. It has also set up three processing units at Oshiwara, Malad and Dharavi in 2021. Due to lack of segregation, these plants can process only 12 tons of DHW per day.

BMC planned to install 8 new units

So, the BMC decided to install eight new units with a capacity to process four tonnes of waste per day. However, the location identified at Navy Nagar colony at Colaba, two near Bandra garage and one at Deonar has been dropped and BMC is now looking for alternate places in these areas, said a senior civic official.

He further said that, "The processing unit at Powai Junction will be commissioned in the next 20 days. The installation of the unit at Bangur nagar in Goregaon West will be completed in the next two months. We are also trying to find a few more locations at Govandi and Chembur."

8 waste processing units to be set up by 2024

The BMC has set a deadline to start these eight units by 2024. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the corporation needs to achieve waste management at source, reducing dependability on dumping grounds. To achieve the target, the BMC has prepared 'Vision 2030' to improve waste management in the city.

Accordingly, the civic authorities have procured special vehicles to carry dry, wet and hazardous waste separately. The civic ward offices have also started asking housing societies to separate DHW. But their efforts have not yet yielded results, since the citizens are still reluctant to segregate DHW, Since segregation of such waste is yet to be made mandatory in the city. So the BMC has decided to go step by step by encouraging citizens, said civic sources.