Mumbai: BMC Plans Two Waste Processing Plants To Manage 1,200 Tonnes of Construction Debris By March 2024

BMC | File pic

Mumbai : The BMC has identified sites for processing 1,200 tonnes of construction and demolition (C & D) waste in plants in the eastern and western suburbs. However, the contractors are presently seeking the required permission to start the work on site. So, the two centres for scientifically processing debris generated from construction sites are expected to be functional from March 2024.

The civic authorities have awarded a contract to Metro Waste Handling pvt. Ltd New Delhi to set up a centre at Shilphata for the city and eastern suburbs. While AG Enviro Infra Projects pvt. Ltd. has been appointed for the centre at Gorai for the western suburb. The contractors have been assigned work for a period of 21 years for collection, transportation, processing & disposal C & D waste that is being generated in the city from ‘debris on call’ service and unclaimed debris.

As per civic official each centre will have a minimum processing capacity of 70 tons per hour (TPH) and will process a minimum of 600 tons per day (TPD) of C&D. These plants will process debris and manufacture precast products such as paver blocks etc. The products will be sold by the contractor. The BMC will pay a user fee of ₹1,415 and ₹1,425 per tonne to the contractors for transporting the waste to the Gorai and Shilphata plants respectively.

The BMC will also be appointing a consultant to supervise the commissioning of the plant, along with the civic officials. "The contractors will also have to assist BMC in reducing illegal dumping and collect information about persons doing illegal dumping of C&D waste along with evidence so that we can take necessary legal action," said a senior civic official.

