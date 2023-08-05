BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar & Other Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Booked For Cheating

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: In the latest development to the ongoing investigation of the BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam, a case registered against former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar & others by EOW (Economic Offences Wing) on Saturday. The accused were booked under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC in connection with alleged COVID centre scam, confirmed Mumbai Police.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

