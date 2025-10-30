Mumbai News: BMC To Set Up 100 MW Floating Solar Power Plant On Tansa And Modak Sagar Dams To Save ₹165 Crore In Power Costs

BMC’s upcoming 100 MW floating solar power project on Tansa and Modak Sagar dams will generate 219 million units annually and cut power costs by ₹165 crore | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: After the Middle Vaitarna project, BMC will now set up a 100 MW floating solar power plant on the Tansa and Modak Sagar dams. Developed and maintained by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MahaPreit) for 25 years, it is expected to generate 219 million units annually and save BMC around Rs 165.51 crore through subsidised power.

Agreement Between BMC And MahaPreit

During a joint meeting few months back between MahaPreit and civic authorities, it was agreed that MahaPreit will develop a 100 MW floating solar project at Tansa and Modak Sagar under a 25-year “Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (BFOT)” model.

As part of a broader initiative covering Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, Tulsi, and Powai lakes, the project will be fully funded by MahaPreit at an estimated cost of Rs 546.07 crore. The electricity generated will be supplied through MSEDCL’s infrastructure via open access and will provide tariff benefits to high-consumption establishments, such as the Pise Panjrapur and Bhandup complexes, in line with MSEDCL guidelines.

Civic Officials Say Project Will Reduce Carbon Footprint

"The project, developed under the BFOT model, will cost the BMC nothing and supply electricity at Rs 4.25 per unit for 25 years. By using reservoirs for renewable energy, it will reduce the city’s carbon footprint, cut dependence on conventional power, and generate significant cost savings, while requiring no expenses for approvals, permits, or land acquisition. The initiative is fully aligned with Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan," said a senior civic official.

Middle Vaitarna Hybrid Project Also Approved

In 2019, the State Water Resources Department approved BMC’s hydroelectric project at Middle Vaitarna dam. Following consultant recommendations, a 100 MW hybrid power project combining 20 MW hydroelectric and 80 MW floating solar under a design and BFOT model was approved in August 2025, including 4.90 hectares of reserved forest land. Construction is set to begin, and the project is expected to generate around 208 million units of electricity annually.

