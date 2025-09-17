Mumbai News: BMC Invites CSR-Based Bids For Maintenance Of ₹500-Crore Tansa Pipeline Cycle Track From Sion To Mulund

BMC seeks CSR partners for maintenance of underutilised ₹500-crore Tansa pipeline cycle track from Sion to Mulund | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for two-year maintenance of the 18.6 km cycle track, walkway, and garden along the Tansa pipeline from Sion to Mulund in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Built in 2020 to promote cycling, the track remains largely unused and has turned into a hotspot for encroachment, illegal dumping, and illicit activities. The BMC plans to maintain it through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Background of the Project

In 2017, following a Bombay High Court order to remove over 16,000 encroachments along the Tansa pipeline for security reasons, the BMC carried out large-scale demolition drives. To prevent re-encroachment, the civic body launched the ‘Green Wheels Along Blue Lines’ project — a 10-metre-wide cycling and jogging track on the cleared land.

In 2018, the BMC approved the construction of the track between Sion and Mulund, connecting nearby suburban railway stations, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. Within two years, the cost escalated to nearly Rs 500 crore.

Track Remains Underutilised

With little to no use by cyclists, the track has largely turned into an encroached, illegal dumping ground, defeating its original purpose. Only a stretch in Mulund sees some activity. Despite a Rs 3.7-crore maintenance contract awarded last year, the project is now seen as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The BMC has begun the process of awarding a new two-year maintenance contract for cleaning, pruning, security, and upkeep. Owing to budget constraints, it has invited (EoIs) under CSR initiatives. "The BMC will not bear any financial burden for the maintenance work; all expenses will be borne solely by the selected agency,” said a senior civic official.

Conditions for Interested Firms

According to BMC conditions, interested firms must strictly prohibit commercial activities, advertisements, or leasing within the premises. The area must remain freely accessible to the public, with no entry fees charged.

Any digging or tree cutting will require prior permission. Ownership and rights of the cycling track will remain with the BMC, while the agency will be responsible only for its maintenance and management.

