Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTVs On Key Water Pipelines

Mumbai: After bringing some of the reservoirs in the eastern and the western suburbs under surveillance, the BMC will be now installing CCTVs on the Modak Sagar and Tansa pipelines that carry water to the city. The civic body has appointed a consultant who will study the requirements for mounting the CCTVs and the installation is likely to start after two months.

The move is aimed at securing crucial infrastructure from any kind of threat. “We are planning to install CCTVs on the main pipeline at every five km. We have appointed a consultant who will study the area and will advise about the number of cameras required (for the site). The report is expected in the next two months. After that, we can start the installation process,” said a senior civic official.

CCTVs installed to ensure safety of water channels

The decision to install CCTVs was taken as the vast area of reservoirs and pipelines makes it difficult for security guards to keep a close vigil. “As per the recommendation of the police administration, we have decided to install high-definition night vision cameras, an advanced CCTV monitoring system at the entrances of main pipelines, reservoirs as well as internal roads and footpaths surrounding the pipelines. It will ensure the safety of these water channels,” added the official.

BMC mounting cameras at new filtration plant

Few months ago, the BMC started mounting cameras at a new filtration plant in the Bhandup complex besides constructing watch towers at the Tulsi water filtration plant as well as nine reservoirs in the eastern suburbs. The same move is being replicated at the Veravali Hill and Pali Hill reservoirs to facilitate round-the-clock monitoring. These projects are expected to finish by December 2023, said the official.

A pipeline network of around 6,000 km, which passes through the city, supplies 3,900 million litres of water per day.

