Mumbai: BMC Enhances Security With Advanced Night Vision Cameras at Veravali & Pali Hill Reservoirs

BMC | Photo by Sanjay Jog

In a move to bolster security measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the installation of advanced high-definition night vision cameras at Veravali Hill and Pali Hill reservoirs in Mumbai. This initiative aims to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the reservoir areas, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of the security system, as claimed by a civic official.

Securing Water Reservoirs with CCTV Cameras

The BMC has been proactively installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at water reservoirs and pumping stations to safeguard them against potential threats. Several lakes that supply water to the city already have CCTV surveillance in place. Furthermore, the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras at a new filtration plant in Bhandup complex and the construction of watch towers at the Tulsi water filtration plant are part of the ongoing security enhancement efforts.

Police Recommendations and Security Measures

Recently, the Mumbai police conducted a monthly security inspection of the reservoir surroundings and made various recommendations to strengthen the security system in the Veravali Hill and Pali Hill reservoir areas. Rajesh Tamhane, Deputy Hydraulic Engineer, highlighted the challenge faced by security guards in effectively monitoring the vast reservoir areas. Consequently, based on the police administration's recommendations, the BMC has decided to install high-definition night vision cameras and an advanced CCTV monitoring system at the entrances of reservoirs, internal roads, and footpaths. These systems are expected to ensure the safety of the five reservoirs in question.

Scope and Maintenance of the Reservoirs

Covering an expansive 9-acre land area, the reservoirs comprise five service reservoirs, a valve control room, a chlorination plant, and other related machinery. The Hydraulic Engineering department of the BMC is responsible for the maintenance and management of these reservoirs.

By implementing advanced surveillance technology and closely monitoring reservoir areas, the BMC aims to strengthen security measures and ensure the protection of critical water resources in Mumbai.

Read Also Mumbai: Bombay High Court Asks BMC To Form Seperate Cell To Monitor Manholes Across City