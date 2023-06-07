Mumbai: Hawkers Union To Stage Protest Against BMC's TVC List

Representative Photo |

While the BMC's town vending committee (TVC) is in the midst of sending the list of 32,000 eligible hawkers to the labour commission for further process, the hawkers union has planned to protest against the move on July 19 and also raise the issue with the Chief Minister and his deputy in the meantime. The agitation decision was taken on Wednesday following a meeting of the hawkers union. It demands that the civic authorities carry out fresh surveys so that 'ineligible' hawkers can get a second chance.

The list of legitimate hawkers was finalised by the TVC which comprises the BMC chief and officials concerned as well as representatives from various departments of traffic, police departments, members of the hawker association and the civil society.

Mumbai Hawkers Union President Shashank Rao said, “There are more than 2.5 lakh hawkers in the city. As per the act formulated for street vendors, 2.5% of the city's population can be accommodated (in the hawking zones). The BMC received more than one lakh applications in 2014, while only 32,000 were considered eligible. We have demanded to cancel the list and conduct a fresh survey. Also, the hawkers who qualify in the survey should be given a license to carry on their trade at the place where they are currently working. No action to be taken on the hawkers till the time our demands are fulfilled.”

A civic official said, “Those hawkers who have submitted proof of vending prior to May 1, 2014 are considered eligible. Still, if the hawkers are left out, they can submit the required proof and we can update the list.”