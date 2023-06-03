Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar cracks down against illegal hawkers

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to crackdown on illegal hawkers besides earmarking hawking zones for those who have license for roadside businesses. He made the announcement while visiting the wards A and B – which comprise Colaba, Cuffe Parade, CST, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Bhendi Bazar and Masjid Bunder areas. While spearheading the 'guardian minister at your doorstep' campaign, Kesarkar also resolved 110 grievances of the citizens on the spot.

Citizens complain against hawkers encorachment

Flanked by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Sangita Hasnale and other senior officials, the minister met people at the Red Cross Society near the Asiatic library. Many citizens complained against illegal hawkers and criminals in the areas. Directing the local police to look into the problems, Kesarkar pledged to rid south Mumbai of illegal hawking menace.

Similarly, Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said encroachment on government land throughout the city will be removed. As much as 1,000 sq mt of land was cleared of encroachment in Malwani area recently. “The cleared land will be used for Indian sports. If government land has been encroached upon, bulldozers will be used to remove the illegal structures,” he said.

As the BMC polls are due, Kesarkar and Lodha are actively furthering the 'guardian minister at your doorstep' campaign.

A 'delivering' initiative

Asserting that his government is striving to solve the problems related to senior citizens, Kesarkar said that he has asked authorities concerned to make arrangements for delivering groceries to the homes of elderly population.