Mumbai: BMC takes action against illegal hawkers outside Dadar station

As part of its promise to weed out illegal hawkers, the BMC pushed out some of them outside Dadar railway station on Friday. The civic body’s anti-encroachment department also removed garbage and washed the road with the help of a jet machine. The action will be a continuous process, assured a civic official from G-North ward.

Key roads outside Dadar station – Ranade Road and D’silva Road – are crowded with hawkers, making it difficult for pedestrians. During Diwali, these roads were teeming with shoppers. To cash in, hawkers encroached the roads as well as the entrance of legitimate shops. Dadar Vyapari Sangh requested the ward office to take action as it affected their businesses.

“A special cleanliness drive was undertaken outside Dadar station, and roads were made walkable during peak hours,” said Irfan Kazi in-charge of solid waste management department of G-North.