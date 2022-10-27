Worli’s Jayant Palkar road to be made strictly one-way: Mumbai traffic police | File photo

The Mumbai Traffic Police has said that the Jaywant Palkar road in Worli shall remain one-way for traffic and vehicular movement.

As per the notification by DCP Raj Tilak Roushan (Traffic), "The said road was declared as one-way from Dr Annie Basant Road junction to R.J Thadani Road junction. However, since the disappearance of the signage board on the road vehicle drivers were violating the instruction."

The traffic authorities have now erected the signboard in order to make motorists aware of the instruction.

As per the instruction, the road will be one-way except for school buses which will be allowed to enter between 8- 12 in the morning and between 5 to 8 in the evening, except for Sundays. This means that there will be a ‘No Entry’ for all vehicles on Jaywant Palkar Road from Thandani Road junction.