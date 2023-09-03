Mumbai News: BMC Makes A Splash In Andheri West With Its New Swimming Pool

FPJ

The BMC's new Olympic standard swimming pool at Gilbert Hill in Andheri west was inaugurated by Guardian Minister, Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday. The civic body has offered online membership for 2,750 seats at this swimming pool. Meanwhile, the swimming pool at Worli, Vikhroli and Andheri east (Kondivita) will be functional in the next month.

To celebrate the occasion of the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it will be named as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Swimming Pool, announced Lodha during the event. He also instructed civic officials to develop a gym in the open area of the swimming pool and women should be given priority in membership. "The Gilbert hill area will also be developed into a tourist spot," said Lodha.

MLA Ameet Satam said, "A lift will be made available for the devotees visiting Gaondevi mandir at Gilber Hill. The public works department will soon start the work and the fund will be provided by guardian minister Lodha." The BMC has swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Chembur, Mulund, Kandivali and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri. New pools are being built at Worli Hill reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad west, Kondivita (Andheri East), Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan in Tagore Nagar (Vikhroli East).

Membership at Gilber hill swimming pool (6 am to 10 pm)

Yearly (general)- Rs. 8,410

For women (25 per cent concession) - Rs. 6,390

Students below 15 years, senior citizens, differently abled - 4,370

Seats available - 2,750

https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in/

The pool will open for members from October 1, after completing the registration process.

