The Newly Opened Luna Luna - Buffet & Bar In Andheri Serves Up The Indian Classics And Fresh Modern Innovations

Standing amidst the chaotic streets of Saki Naka is the newest culinary destination – Luna Luna - Buffet & Bar that offers an escape into the unlimited dining space with flavours for every palette; the adult, the young and the kid in the adult. The brainchild of Anuj Shah and Abhishek Agarwal of some of the popular eateries such as Mirchi & Mime, Madeira & Mime, Ishaara, and Ruby Talkies in Mumbai, Luna Luna adds to the ever-evolving culinary scene in Mumbai.

The doors of the restaurant swing open to a union of vibrant colours and a cosy ambience with a stark division of orange and lilac. Tied by two contrasting colours creating a warm and instagrammable vibe, each corner of the eatery boasts eye-catching elements that demand attention. The atypical and playful bright lights, captivating neon signs, decorative lanterns, cloud lights, and the doodle wall behind the buffet counter, make this place aesthetically pleasing.

Luna Luna Interiors |

Going beyond the ordinary buffet experience by prioritising the diversity and innovation of its offerings along with an unlimited dining space, the restaurant is engaging and enjoyable with its décor and service. To start with, check out their Shawarma counter which offers a variety of non-veg delicacies, the live Pav-Wow counter is a vegetarian’s delight. We recommend you take your child along to relive those childhood school memories with them at the restaurant’s sweet counters – Candy Shop, Sugarcane Juice, and a bunch of candy floss.

The buffet spread is conceptualised to change every day with various offerings, we learn. From fresh Salads and Soups like the Moroccan Chickpea Salad to delectable appetisers, main courses, desserts and much more. The pizza and pasta options like Classic Margherita and Penne Alfredo along with garlic bread are a delight to your Italian cravings.

Buffet spread |

Katsu Chicken |

Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread |

Peri Peri Prawns |

Dark Chocolate Square |

From the irresistible Chicken Katsu Curry, rich and aromatic Tariwala Mutton Curry and the flavorful Garlic Butter Prawns to the Korean Fried Chicken, every dish here offers a journey of flavours. When it comes to desserts, prepare to be spoiled for choice with temptations such as White Chocolate Pastry, heavenly Dark Chocolate Squares, Assorted Halwa Tarts and an assortment of delectable ice creams and more. We recommend their Assorted Halwa Tarts, a perfect combination of Indian and Western delight.

Pair your meal with refreshing beverages like the Pan Salsa, Bounty Hunter, a mix of coconut chocolate in a drink form, and Fusen gum Mojito which is our favourite gum of the yesteryears in a delish margarita glass.

When: Everyday - 12 pm - 3:30pm and 6:30 pm - 12:00am

Price: Mondays to Thursdays

INR 799 for Veg and INR 899 for Non-Veg for Two

Friday - Sunday

INR 999 for Veg and INR 1099 for Non-Veg for Two

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)