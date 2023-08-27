Malvan Medley: Head Out To Nava In Bandra For Humble Yet Innovative Celebration of Konkan And Malvan Flavours

A Shoulder to Cry on at Nava |

With Mumbai surrendering to summer’s warmth and vibrant colours, Nava, in Mumbai's Bandra is serving ingredient-driven cuisine with its seasonal Chef’s Tasting Menu. Expertly crafted by Chef Akash Deshpande, the summer tasting menu captures the essence of Konkan flavours on your plate by showcasing the season’s freshest and most succulent ingredients. These include the much-loved and widely used elements in Konkan food during the summer such as Karvand -wild berries, Triphala, Cashew fruit, Yam, Kokum, Gondhoraj lemon, Jamun and its seed, Jackfruit and its seed, and Mango ginger.

While this summer menu is built on dishes inspired by Konkani and Malvani cuisines, it is bolstered by the creativity of the restuarant's culinary team. Each dish on the menu uses locally-sourced ingredients and reimagines traditional Indian flavours through a contemporary lens. The Bombay Jewel is Bombay Duck served with triphala beurre blanc and wood apple sand. Just one bite into this decadent and savoury dish will flood your senses with the taste of ocean salt, transporting you to the shores of the Arabian Sea. Or, revel in a melange of flavours of Sukat — a typical Maharashtrian fried-shrimp side dish served with housemade cracker and sun-dried prawns. Meanwhile, the quintessential summer flavours come in hints of kokum and whispers of lime in origami, as the sorbet melts on your tongue, refreshing you on a sweltering afternoon. Not to forget the tender and succulent A Shoulder To Cry On (yes that's the name of the dish), 10-hour cooked smoked pork infused with flavours of Konkan butter alongside pork chips.

Sukat |

Karvand |

Origami |

Vallai Maram |

Likewise, from the vegetarian curation, Karvand and Goat Cheese takes you on an exploration of unique and exquisite flavours, where the sweetness of Crystallised Karvand is perfectly balanced with the tanginess of the housemade goat cheese. The Citrullus Rind is delicious, where spice cured watermelon rind is grilled to perfection on a Japanese barbecue, offering a burst of delectable flavours. Meanwhile, the Yam Cannelloni is a flavourful blend of fresh yam, caramelised aubergine and fennel water. The pièce de résistance of the menu is Valai Maram — green coconut chutney layered with raw banana, steamed in a banana leaf and served with mango ginger mousse — elevating your palate with a blend of sweet, sour and spicy flavours.

Available in addition to the restaurant’s regular à la carte menu, the Malvan and Konkan-inspired Summer Menu has been tastefully curated to offer an exceptional indulgence in the flavours of the season. Not only is it a feast for the senses, but the menu also reflects the artistry of the culinary team’s creations.

Monday - Sunday 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM | 7:00 PM - 1:30 AM

Price for two: Rs 1,500 +

