 Mumbai News: BMC Launches 58 Eye Check-up Camps Under Namo Netra Sanjeevani Campaign
Mumbai News: BMC Launches 58 Eye Check-up Camps Under Namo Netra Sanjeevani Campaign

The special campaign will see daily camps held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Public awareness drives will be conducted through ASHA workers and health staff.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC Launches 58 Eye Check-up Camps Under Namo Netra Sanjeevani Campaign | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday inaugurated 58 eye check-up camps across the city as part of the Namo Netra Sanjeevani Campaign. The initiative, running from September 17 to October 2, 2025, aims to support the Centre’s goal of reducing blindness prevalence from 1.4% to 0.25% by 2025.

The special campaign will see daily camps held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Public awareness drives will be conducted through ASHA workers and health staff.

The camps will be set up at major civic hospitals, including Murli Deora Municipal Eye Hospital, KEM Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion), and Dr. RN Cooper Hospital, along with 10 suburban hospitals, 33 polyclinics, and 10 locations in collaboration with NGOs. Screenings will cover common eye conditions such as refractive errors and cataracts, with surgeries planned at suburban hospitals and civic medical colleges.

Citizens experiencing symptoms like irritation, swelling, persistent watering, blurred vision, sudden or gradual loss of sight, constant headaches, halos around lights, or growths in the eye have been urged to attend the camps.

According to the Public Health Department, the campaign targets one lakh cataract surgeries across Maharashtra in partnership with government, private, and voluntary organizations. Awareness about eye donation will also be promoted through these camps.

