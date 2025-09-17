Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected Today, Konkan Coast On Yellow Alert

Mumbai weather | Representational Image

Mumbai: After three consecutive days of heavy rainfall that disrupted normal life across Mumbai and the Konkan belt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast relatively moderate conditions for the city on Wednesday. While isolated spells of rain are likely to continue, the intensity is expected to ease compared to the last few days.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai Today

According to the IMD, Mumbai will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate showers throughout the day. A few pockets may receive slightly heavier spells, though widespread intense rainfall is not expected. Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28°C, while the minimum may settle near 25°C. Winds will remain mild, offering some respite to residents who have battled waterlogging and traffic snarls since the weekend.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.



Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai will see a similar pattern. Cloudy weather with drizzle and moderate rain at intervals has been forecast for both regions. Daytime temperatures will remain close to 28°C, while night temperatures are expected between 24°C and 25°C. Winds here, too, will be light to moderate in intensity.

In Palghar, no official weather alert has been issued. However, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the district through the day. Skies will stay overcast, with maximum temperature near 28°C and minimum around 25°C.

Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Meanwhile, districts along the Konkan coast, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, remain under a yellow alert. The IMD has cautioned residents to expect heavy showers in isolated areas, accompanied by gusty winds along coastal stretches. Cloudy skies will dominate the day, and rainfall could be more intense compared to Mumbai and Thane. In these districts, the maximum temperature may touch 29°C, with minimum temperatures likely to remain close to 25°C.