Maharashtra News: 'Task Force To Ensure Smooth Coordination From Crop Sowing To Sale,' Says Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane

Mumbai: A joint task force of the Agriculture and Marketing departments will be set up to ensure a smooth and coordinated process from crop sowing to sale. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said that guiding farmers throughout this process will increase agricultural income and ensure better prices for their produce.

Call for Efficient Implementation

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal urged that projects under both departments be implemented more efficiently. A meeting was held at the ministry to discuss coordination among various agriculture and marketing projects, attended by key officials including Pravin Darade, Suraj Mandhare, As. Chandan Shive, Asmita Patil, Vinayak Kokate, Hemant Vasekar, Rafiq Naikwadi, Deepak Shinde, and Sunil Borkar.

Crop Guidance Officers to be Appointed

Minister Bharane said the Agriculture Department will appoint Crop Guidance Officers to advise farmers on crop selection, market timing, and climate-based strategies. The department will also support initiatives under the Smart Project, including warehouse construction, decentralized storage through community-based organizations, and the development of Agro-Logistics Parks along the Samruddhi Highway.

Focus on Demand-Based Crops and Storage

Minister Rawal emphasized the need for farmers to receive proper guidance on demand-based crops and requested the Agriculture Department to accelerate the completion of decentralized warehouses in collaboration with four farmer producer organizations under the Smart Project.

Proposals for warehouses in 35 talukas across 22 districts have been submitted. He added that the task force will meet once every two months to ensure timely guidance for farmers from sowing to sale and to enhance the capacity of HIT Treatment projects for crop exports.

