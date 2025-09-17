'Mumbai Belongs To BJP And Mahayuti': Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ Web desk

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a fierce attack on Uddhav Thackeray and his UBT faction during the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Melava’ , a gathering of party workers and leaders held at the Worli Dome auditorium, organised by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam . Fadnavis accused the UBT of neglecting Mumbai’s development and the interests of the Marathi Manus, while asserting that the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections would be decisively won by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Confidence in BMC Victory

Taking a direct swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “Only Balasaheb Thackeray was the real brand. Just using Balasaheb’s name will not be useful. None of Uddhav Thackeray’s recent speeches talk about the development of Mumbai.”

He added that under UBT’s rule, Marathi people were forced to move out of the city. “UBT sent Marathi people to Virar and Karjat, but we are ensuring their rehabilitation within Mumbai. Residents of Abhyuday Nagar will get 500 sq. ft. houses like BDD Chawl people. Girgaon’s Marathi Manus who were displaced by metro projects have been given homes in Girgaon itself,”Fadnavis said.

Infrastructure Achievements Highlighted

Fadnavis did not spare the UBT while recalling the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused the party of corruption in the purchase of body bags, calling it the “coffin theft scandal”. He appealed to BJP workers and leaders to reach out to citizens and expose what he termed as large-scale corruption by the UBT and MVA government.

Promising that the Mahayuti will hoist its flag on BMC, Fadnavis declared, “Mumbai belongs to the BJP and Mahayuti. A Mahayuti mayor will sit in the BMC headquarters. No matter what alliances are formed by the opposition, only BJP and Mahayuti will win the BMC elections.”

He emphasised that BJP functions without nepotism and stands for accountability, in contrast to corruption during the UNIT's tenure.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Fadnavis pointed to major urban infrastructure projects:

Dharavi redevelopment project, termed as the world’s largest slum redevelopment initiative.

354 km of metro lines laid in Mumbai, compared to only 15 km under the previous MVA government.

Urban planning measures to reduce traffic congestion.

Introduction of air-conditioned local trains for Mumbaikars.

Making Mumbai the start-up capital of Maharashtra.

Reiterating confidence in his party’s performance, Fadnavis said, “We developed BDD chawls, we are transforming Mumbai. The opposition has no vision for this city. The people of Mumbai know the difference between empty rhetoric and real development.”

