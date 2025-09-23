Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project | File Pic

Mumbai: Nearly two years after the proposal was first mooted, the BMC has invited tenders for the initial phase of the upgradation and beautification project around the iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. With an estimated budget of Rs. 78 crore, this phase aims to ease congestion and improve both the aesthetics and functionality of the temple precinct. The entire redevelopment is expected to be completed within 12 months from the commencement of work.

The two-century-old Shree Siddhivinayak Temple sees constant footfall from devotees, often leading to congestion at the entry gate, especially due to flower vendors and stalls along Rao Bahadur S. K. Bole Road. In January 2024, the BMC initiated a Rs. 493-crore project to upgrade the temple’s infrastructure and improve facilities for visitors. An architectural consultant was appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), obtain necessary permissions, secure approvals, and draft tender documents for the precinct's redevelopment.

Tenders Invited

The BMC invited tenders on Monday for the first phase of the temple precinct beautification and upgradation, with the bid submission deadline set for October 13. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 29 at the G/North Ward Office in Dadar West. “In first phase we will focus on easing congestion and enhancing the temple’s exterior. It includes construction of two underground parking lots, marble wall carvings on the front façade, reconstruction of the main entry gate (to be renamed Siddhi Gate), replacement of the roof canopy, and new flooring around the premises," said a senior civic official.

As per the plan, the upgradation and beautification will be carried out in three phases. The second phase will focus on enhancing visitor services, including the creation of a facilitation centre to streamline footfall and reduce wait times. Additional security check posts will be installed to improve crowd and safety management. A new entrance, Riddhi Gate, will be built along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg to ease access. Along with Siddhi Gate, the twin entrances named after Lord Ganesha’s wives, Riddhi and Siddhi, will serve as symbolic gateways to the shrine.

