Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops In Sangoba Village; Minister Yogesh Kadam Visits Affected Farmers

Mumbai: Continuous heavy rains over the past few days have severely damaged crops in Sangoba village, causing major financial distress for local farmers. Villagers have demanded that the government conduct immediate surveys (panchanamas) and provide fair compensation, taking into account both current and past flood-related damages.

Responding promptly to these concerns, Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam visited Sangoba to assess the situation firsthand. During his inspection, Kadam interacted with farmers, listened to their grievances, and sought detailed reports from officials regarding the extent of the damage.

According to local administration, if rainfall continues at this intensity, the flood situation could worsen in the coming days. Considering this risk, Kadam directed senioraaaa officials to take immediate precautionary measures and ordered the evacuation of villagers to safer locations to ensure their safety.

He further instructed the administration to expedite crop damage surveys and submit reports to the government at the earliest, so that affected farmers can receive timely compensation. Additionally, Kadam emphasized the need for preparedness by keeping relief machinery, healthcare services, and temporary shelter facilities ready to tackle any possible flood crisis.

