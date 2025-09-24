Maharashtra News: 'Ensure Timely And Quality Completion Of Development Works Under District Planning Committee,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (VIDEO)

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde directs timely execution of ₹553 crore DPC plan in Mumbai | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that all development works under the District Planning Committee (DPC) be completed on time and with high quality. He emphasized that timely and well-executed projects will promote comprehensive district development and help achieve sustainable development goals.

Meeting Held At World Trade Center

The Mumbai City DPC meeting was held at the Central Hall of the World Trade Center Complex under the chairmanship of Deputy CM and Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Skill, Entrepreneurship, Employment & Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani, District Collector Anchal Goyal, elected representatives, and senior officials.

₹553 Crore Annual Plan For 2025-26

Shinde instructed that the budgeted funds for the District Annual Plan 2025-26—₹528 crore for general schemes and ₹22 crore for Scheduled Caste sub-schemes (total ₹553 crore)—be fully utilized within the stipulated timeframe. Expenditure of ₹509 crore for the 2024-25 plan was approved in the meeting.

Focus On Housing, Healthcare And Infrastructure

Deputy CM Shinde also stressed prioritizing stalled housing projects through coordinated efforts of SRA, MMRDA, CIDCO, MCGM, and MHADA. He highlighted the government’s role in ensuring citizens receive justice and quality services, including healthcare at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital and MRI facilities at municipal hospitals.

Directives For Urban Services

He directed immediate repair of potholes post-monsoon, uninterrupted water supply, development and maintenance of city gardens, and efforts to maintain Mumbai’s global standards of cleanliness, pollution control, and afforestation.

Long-Term Growth Plan For Mumbai

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar emphasized resolving housing issues for police personnel. Shinde set a long-term goal for Mumbai to lead in sustainable development, focusing on sectors like fisheries, gems & jewelry, leather, tourism, healthcare, transport, and real estate, aiming to raise the district GDP from ₹1,52,753 crore in 2028 to ₹3,51,361 crore, with a structured five-year action plan aligned with government guidelines.

