Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Support During Marathwada Flood Crisis; Ministers To Tour Flood-Hit Areas (VIDEO)

Mumbai: In the wake of heavy rains and flood-like situations in Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, and parts of Vidarbha, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured farmers that the government stands firmly with them during this crisis.

Ministers to Visit Affected Districts

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shinde announced that all ministers of the Mahayuti government will personally visit the flood-affected districts to assess the damage and provide relief.

“I myself will be touring Dharashiv district along with Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnayak. We will visit Bhoom, Paranda, and Kalamb talukas to review the situation on the ground,” he said.

Crop Losses and Land Erosion Reported

The Deputy CM informed that many areas in Marathwada witnessed cloudburst-like heavy rainfall, leading to extensive crop losses and land erosion. “Entire farmlands have been washed away in some areas, leaving farmers in dire distress,” he said.

Immediate Relief Measures Finalised

Shinde added that during today’s state cabinet meeting, the situation was discussed with utmost seriousness and immediate relief measures were finalized. These includeing

Rapid assessment (panchnamas) of agricultural losses, Immediate compensation for livestock deaths, Deployment of health teams to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

He further stated that Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will personally tour Marathwada to oversee medical preparedness in view of possible post-flood epidemics.

Relief Trucks Dispatched to Marathwada

In addition to official relief measures, Shinde flagged off relief trucks on behalf of Shiv Sena from the party’s Mumbai headquarters, Balasaheb Bhavan. These trucks, carrying essential commodities, medicines, and household items, are being sent to Dharashiv district. A team of doctors from the Shiv Sena’s Medical Aid Cell has also been dispatched.

“In total, around 50–60 trucks of relief material will be sent to different flood-hit areas of Marathwada,” Shinde confirmed.

