 Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Restored Within 40 Minutes; Congress Raises Security Concern
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde | @PTI_News

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked early Sunday morning. Hackers posted images of Pakistan and Turkey’s flags on the account. The incident occurred just hours before the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan. FPJ attempted to contact DCP, Mumbai Cyber Cell Dattatray Karad, but was unable to reach him.

Immediate Response and Recovery

As soon as the account was compromised, Deputy CM Shinde’s team immediately alerted the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell. A recovery operation was launched, and officials confirmed that Shinde’s account was restored within 30 to 40 minutes.

Congress Raises Security Concerns

Former Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the hacking incident “serious” and questioned, “If senior ministers’ accounts are not secure, what about the cyber safety of common people?”

article-image

Digital Security in Focus

Officials and cybersecurity experts stated that such incidents raise concerns not only about the safety of government officials but also about the general public’s digital security. Experts suggested implementing stronger safeguards for sensitive accounts on social media platforms to prevent similar breaches.

