Mumbai News: BMC Imposes ₹2 Lakh Fine Each On Construction Firms For Air Pollution Violations

The BMC has levied a penalty of two lakh rupees each on two construction firms, M.E Infra and N.C. Enterprises, for non-compliance with air pollution mitigation measures mandated by the BMC. Notices have also been issued to both firms, cautioning them to implement air pollution control measures within the next three days. Failure to comply may result in stern action being taken against them in the future.

BMC had issued set of 27 measures in October

On October 25, the BMC issued a set of 27 air pollution mitigation measures to all construction companies in Mumbai, instructing Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners to enforce them diligently. Following these guidelines, Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, the Additional Commissioner of Western Suburbs and head of the Deep Cleaning Drive, visited BMC's D Ward encompassing Grant Road, Malabar Hill, and Pedder Road.

During his inspection, Dr. Shinde observed ongoing construction work by M.E. Infra and N.C. Enterprises on Slater Road. Notably, both firms were found to be non-compliant with the BMC's air pollution mitigation measures. The construction site lacked barricading, debris was openly scattered, and cleanliness protocols were not adhered to.

BMC asks firms to make corrections

In response, the BMC issued notices to both firms, instructing them to promptly implement corrective measures. The directives include the installation of barricades around the construction area, the engagement of additional workforce for cleaning and debris removal, ensuring cleanliness in front of the Solid Waste Management office, and avoiding damage to water pipelines and electricity cables in the vicinity.

To date, the BMC has served notices to 2955 construction sites instructing compliance with regulations. Show cause notices have been issued to 603 contracting firms, while stop-work notices have been issued to 859 construction firms. Following the implementation of air pollution mitigation measures, the BMC has mandated all builders, governmental, and non-governmental entities to adhere to the guidelines issued. Notably, both the Bombay High Court and the state government are closely monitoring the actions taken by the BMC in this regard.