Mumbai: BMC Clears Road By Removing Abandoned Vehicles To Improve Mobility

The BMC has undertaken the task of removing abandoned vehicles to clear space on the roads and facilitate both walking and vehicular movement. Over the past two years, BMC has seized 5,958 abandoned vehicles in Mumbai, and through auctions, the civic body has successfully collected Rs. 4 crores, 70 lakhs, 81 thousand, and 979.

According to a BMC officer, the seized vehicles include 3,248 two-wheelers, 1,651 three-wheelers, and 1,059 four-wheelers.

Since the establishment of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, BMC has executed various beautification programs, allocating a fund of Rs. 1,700 crores for the purpose. Additionally, starting from December 3, 2023, BMC initiated a deep cleaning drive under the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This campaign involves BMC officers lifting abandoned vehicles that mar the city's appearance and contribute to road congestion for both traffic and pedestrians.

Numerous complaints from the public have prompted BMC to address the issue, citing abandoned vehicles as potential shelters for anti-social elements, as well as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rats. Consequently, BMC is actively seizing these vehicles and attempting to contact the owners. In cases where owners fail to respond within the stipulated time, BMC conducts auction processes. The vehicle-seizing activities are organized at the ward level, with each ward designating open spaces for the storage of these vehicles.