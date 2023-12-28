Mumbai: BMC's To Build Massive Parking Lot In Worli; Tender Details & Conditions Revealed

File

The BMC is set to construct a huge car parking lot in Worli. The parking facility will be situated on Dr E Moses Road, near the BMC Engineering Hub building in G South Ward. The proposed parking lot can accommodate around 640 cars.

The civic body has released a tender for the project, estimating the cost at Rs 216.94 crore. According to the tender, the interested contracting firm must undertake the planning, designing, and construction of an underground and elevated Multilevel Electro-Mechanical Car Parking System (Shuttle and Robo Parker System) or an equivalent version.

BMC outlines conditions

The BMC has outlined additional conditions for the contracting firm, including the responsibility of overseeing Comprehensive Annual Maintenance and servicing of the parking lot for twenty years after completion. Additionally, the selected contractor will be required to manage the operation, maintenance, and housekeeping of the parking system for a period of five years. The firm must create a comprehensive architectural layout plan for the entire parking lot, and soil testing can be conducted before tender submission.

The contracting firm should present detailed plans to BMC engineers covering various aspects such as foundations, pits, steel structures, electrical installations, fire-fighting systems, fire alarm systems, power supply, canopy over the system, facade, facade lighting, flooring, and approach from existing internal roads to the parking system. These plans should be submitted to the Engineer-in-Charge for approval.

Winning bidder obligated to demolish existing building

Furthermore, the firm is tasked with the design, fabrication, construction, installation, and commissioning of multilevel parking facilities, obtaining approval from local bodies and other statutory authorities. The winning bidder is obligated to demolish the existing store building, remove all usable materials, and forward them to the BMC store. Debris must be removed from the premises and disposed of in sites designated by the The BMC solid waste management authority. The existing ramp and canopy of the new engineering hub are also to be demolished according to the specified methodology.

BMC to co-ordinate with PMC

The civic body has pledged assistance in co-ordinating with PMC to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Metro Corporation for the construction of a basement to accommodate 112 two-wheeler parking spaces at Level 1-Basement and storage of ammunition for the security department at Level 2-Basement.

Due to the increasing number of vehicles in Mumbai and the shortage of parking spaces, many people are resorting to parking on roads and narrow lanes, leading to traffic jams. This poses a significant challenge for BMC, which is addressing the issue by constructing multiple parking lots, including underground car parking in Matunga for 475 cars and Mumbadevi area for 546 cars. Work on these parking lots is underway. Considering the space constraints in Mumbai, BMC has decided to construct parking lots beneath gardens, sports grounds, and its properties. Among these, tenders have been invited for the Worli Engineering Hub area, with plans for additional parking lots at Patwardhan Park in Bandra and Hutatma Chowk.